Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:13 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Court Correspondent

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court of Dhaka on Monday issued arrest warrants against Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim, Chairman of Regent Group,  in two cases filed over misappropriation of Tk 3.58 crore of a businessman of Karwan Bazaar.
Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order as Md Saifullah Masud, owner of Masud Enterprise, filed two separate cases with the CMM court against Shahed over the allegation, said the bench clerk Sheikh Mohammad Siraj.
The court also ordered  the Officer-in-Charge of Uttara West Police Station to submit the execution order of the arrest warrant issued against Shahed by August 13.
In the first case, Saifullah told the court that Shahed bought Tk one crore worth of rods and cement from his shop between January 18 and March 24 of 2018.
Shahed then issued four cheques for Saifullah and asked him not to cash those without letting Shahed know first.
Later on June 25 this year, the complainant requested Shahed to clear his due, for which Shahed threatened him with dire consequences, said the case statement.
In the second case, the complainant supplied construction material worth Tk 25,830,055 to Shahed but he refused to pay the money.
Later, the complainant filed a general dairy with Uttara West Police Station on the same day. Moreover, the complainant had filed a complaint to the Home Ministry on June 3 this year.
Shahed is on the run after RAB conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 for issuing fake Coronavirus test reports in addition to charging the admitted Covid-19 patients with exorbitant fees.
 On Wednesday, a Dhaka court put seven of the eight arrested on a five-day remand while the rest one was sent to Tongi Juvenile Correction Centre as he is below 18.
Moreover, cases were filed against him with different police stations, including those at Shahbag, Lalbagh, Adabor and Tejgaon, on charges of cheating.
Sources said he rented a house in Dhanmondi in 2011 and started a multi-level marketing (MLM) business. Later he disappeared with the money. At that time, he fled to India when the cheated persons started looking for him.
A total of 32 cases, including two with Dhanmondi Police Station, one in Barishal and eight with Uttara Police Station were filed against Shahed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow
Virus immunity may disappear within 90 days: Study
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Ten million kids ‘may never return to school’ after virus
ACC opens probe into Shahed’s ‘illegal wealth’
Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs
AB Bank terminates 100 employees
Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft