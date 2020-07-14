Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed





Metropolitan Magistrate Md Moinul Islam passed the order as Md Saifullah Masud, owner of Masud Enterprise, filed two separate cases with the CMM court against Shahed over the allegation, said the bench clerk Sheikh Mohammad Siraj.

The court also ordered the Officer-in-Charge of Uttara West Police Station to submit the execution order of the arrest warrant issued against Shahed by August 13.

In the first case, Saifullah told the court that Shahed bought Tk one crore worth of rods and cement from his shop between January 18 and March 24 of 2018.

Shahed then issued four cheques for Saifullah and asked him not to cash those without letting Shahed know first.

Later on June 25 this year, the complainant requested Shahed to clear his due, for which Shahed threatened him with dire consequences, said the case statement.

In the second case, the complainant supplied construction material worth Tk 25,830,055 to Shahed but he refused to pay the money.

Later, the complainant filed a general dairy with Uttara West Police Station on the same day. Moreover, the complainant had filed a complaint to the Home Ministry on June 3 this year.

Shahed is on the run after RAB conducted separate drives at the Uttara and Mirpur branches of Regent Hospital on July 6 for issuing fake Coronavirus test reports in addition to charging the admitted Covid-19 patients with exorbitant fees.

On Wednesday, a Dhaka court put seven of the eight arrested on a five-day remand while the rest one was sent to Tongi Juvenile Correction Centre as he is below 18.

Moreover, cases were filed against him with different police stations, including those at Shahbag, Lalbagh, Adabor and Tejgaon, on charges of cheating.

Sources said he rented a house in Dhanmondi in 2011 and started a multi-level marketing (MLM) business. Later he disappeared with the money. At that time, he fled to India when the cheated persons started looking for him.

A total of 32 cases, including two with Dhanmondi Police Station, one in Barishal and eight with Uttara Police Station were filed against Shahed.



















