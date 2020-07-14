By-polls to Bogura-1, Jashore-6 JS  seats today





The Election Commission (EC) has completed all necessary preparations to hold the elections. Voting will start at 9:00am and continue till 5:00pm without any break, said an EC press release.

The EC asked voters to exercise their franchise, election officials and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties maintaining health guidelines.

Six candidates are in the race in Bogura-1, while three in Jashore-6. There are contenders from three major political parties -Bangladesh Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party-- in the by-elections of both the constituencies.

There are 330,918 voters and 123 polling stations in the Bogura-1 by-polls, while 204,397 voters are expected to exercise their franchise at 79 polling stations in Jashore-6 by-election.

Jessore-6 and Bogra-1, which fell vacant following the death of Awami League MPs Ismat Ara Sadique and Abdul Mannan respectively, were supposed to go to polls on March 29 according to the election schedules announced initially.









But the EC had to postpone the election schedules in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The EC recently announced fresh schedule for the parliamentary by-elections fixing July 14 for casting votes.



By elections to Bogura-1 and Jashore-6 parliamentary seats will be held today (Tuesday) amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country.The Election Commission (EC) has completed all necessary preparations to hold the elections. Voting will start at 9:00am and continue till 5:00pm without any break, said an EC press release.The EC asked voters to exercise their franchise, election officials and law enforcement agencies to perform their duties maintaining health guidelines.Six candidates are in the race in Bogura-1, while three in Jashore-6. There are contenders from three major political parties -Bangladesh Awami League, BNP and Jatiya Party-- in the by-elections of both the constituencies.There are 330,918 voters and 123 polling stations in the Bogura-1 by-polls, while 204,397 voters are expected to exercise their franchise at 79 polling stations in Jashore-6 by-election.Jessore-6 and Bogra-1, which fell vacant following the death of Awami League MPs Ismat Ara Sadique and Abdul Mannan respectively, were supposed to go to polls on March 29 according to the election schedules announced initially.But the EC had to postpone the election schedules in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.The EC recently announced fresh schedule for the parliamentary by-elections fixing July 14 for casting votes.