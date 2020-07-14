

Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies of C-19

Babul passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Monday, Saiful Alam, editor of Jamuna Group's Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, said.

Babul tested positive for COVID-19 on Jun 14 and was admitted to Evergreen Hospital on the same day with the disease affecting his kidneys.

A 10-strong medical panel headed by Brig Gen (Retd) Dr Md Mahbub Noor oversaw the renowned industrialist's treatment. Four specialised doctors from China and two from Singapore were also consulted via teleconference.

He is survived by his wife MP Salma Islam, former state minister for women and children affairs, son Shamim Islam, managing director of Jamuna Group and three daughters Shariat Tasreen Soniya, Monika Nazneen Islam and Sumaiya Rozalin Islam, all directors of the Jamuna Group.

For more than four decades of the company's operations, Babul led Jamuna Group into electrical, engineering, chemical, leather, garment and textile, cosmetics, toiletries, beverages, real estate and media businesses.

The Jamuna Future Park that houses a shopping mall and a commercial complex is one of the key projects of the company, sprawling on 33 acres of land.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Jamuna Future Park Mosque after the Zohr prayers on Tuesday, reports Jugantor.

Babul will later be laid to rest at Dhaka's Banani graveyard.

One of the richest business barons of Bangladesh, Babul was no stranger to controversies.









Land grab, tax dodge are some of the charges he had faced in his lifetime leading to his arrest on several occasions. -bdnews24.com





