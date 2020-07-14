Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:13 PM
latest
Home Front Page

Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies of C-19

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies of C-19

Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul dies of C-19

Nurul Islam Babul, the chairman of Jamuna Group, has died in hospital care after being diagnosed with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. He was 74.
Babul passed away during treatment at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital on Monday, Saiful Alam, editor of Jamuna Group's Bangla-language newspaper Jugantor, said.
Babul tested positive for COVID-19 on Jun 14 and was admitted to Evergreen Hospital on the same day with the disease affecting his kidneys.
A 10-strong medical panel headed by Brig Gen (Retd) Dr Md Mahbub Noor oversaw the renowned industrialist's treatment. Four specialised doctors from China and two from Singapore were also consulted via teleconference.
He is survived by his wife MP Salma Islam, former state minister for women and children affairs, son Shamim Islam, managing director of Jamuna Group and three daughters Shariat Tasreen Soniya, Monika Nazneen Islam and Sumaiya Rozalin Islam, all directors of the Jamuna Group.
For more than four decades of the company's operations, Babul led Jamuna Group into electrical, engineering, chemical, leather, garment and textile, cosmetics, toiletries, beverages, real estate and media businesses.
The Jamuna Future Park that houses a shopping mall and a commercial complex is one of the key projects of the company, sprawling on 33 acres of land.  
His Namaz-e-Janaza will be held at Jamuna Future Park Mosque after the Zohr prayers on Tuesday, reports Jugantor.
Babul will later be laid to rest at Dhaka's Banani graveyard.
One of the richest business barons of Bangladesh, Babul was no stranger to controversies.




Land grab, tax dodge are some of the charges he had faced in his lifetime leading to his arrest on several occasions.                        -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC hearing on compensation  petition tomorrow
Virus immunity may disappear within 90 days: Study
Dr Sabrina remanded for three days
Ten million kids ‘may never return to school’ after virus
ACC opens probe into Shahed’s ‘illegal wealth’
Kakrail Lazz Pharma fined Tk 2.9m for selling expired drugs
AB Bank terminates 100 employees
Arrest warrant against Regent Group Chairman Shahed


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft