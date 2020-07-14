BSMMU to hire 500 more docs, nurses to run corona units





To appoint the physicians, nurses and technical staff, the BSMMU authority has already forwarded a proposal to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry for approval. As soon as the approval is received, the authority will start the recruitment process, according to BSMMU officials.

The coronavirus unit of the university is now providing 24-hour services to the Covid-19 patients with 60 doctors, 100 nurses and 100 health workers including paramedics, ward boys, technical staff and cleaners.

After performing duties for a week, 260 new physicians, nurses and technical staff take charge for the next week while the previous team is send to rest. As a result, the authority thinks that some new doctors, nurses and technical staff are needed to continue the operation.

According to the authority, the entire 10-storey building of BSMMU's cabin block has been turned into a coronavirus unit. Of the 370-bed unit, 250 beds are in the cabin block while the rest 120 beds are in the Betar Bhaban. Of the cabin block beds, 21 are ICU beds and 16 HDU beds. Of the beds, 24 were kept for emergency patients.

A 'Central Oxygen Plant' was also set up in the block. In addition, high flow nasal cannula, non-invasive ventilators, such as C-Pap, oxygen concentrator were also installed there to ensure proper services to the patients.

According to the BSMMU authority, the unit has started treatment of the patients after being self-sufficient in dealing with Covid-19 including central oxygen management. The serious patients are being given importance there as it has high flow nasal canola.

Brig Gen Zulfiqar Ahmed Amin, Director of BSMMU said, "From floor one to seven of the 10-story Corona Unit are being used now and three other floors are also being readied for use of other Covid-19 patients."

"In addition, our Betar Bhaban has been made an isolation center and mild case. It can accommodate 150 patients. However, there is no central oxygen at this moment, there is cylinder oxygen," he added.

The BSMMU director informed that the critical patients will stay at cabin block paying for the service and free service is being given at Corona Unit of old Betar Bhaban. Patients are getting free treatment from the Emergency Department also.

"Each bed in the cabin block has many medical facilities including central oxygen support. Only critical patients can be admitted there. Besides, the mild infected corona patients can be admitted in the 120 beds of Betar Bhaban, which will also be considered as 'isolation centre,' " he added.

The BSMMU authorities want to appoint more 500 medical officers and assistant surgeons, nurses and technical staff to provide medical services to the patients infected with the deadly virus. Once the Health Ministry clears its proposal, they will be appointed.

Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "The entire building in the cabin block of the hospital has made a corona unit. This is why there is central oxygen which will be very effective for the critical patient. Besides, the building has intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU). In the cabin block we will be able to serve approximately 250 coronavirus affected patients."

"We're providing treatment as per the amount which the government has fixed. We didn't fix other amount. But expensive medicine cost have to bear to the patients," he added.

"We've opened a segregated unit as no other person can enter this area as non affected person like patient's relative, non Covid-19 patient can be affected when they come in contact with the corona patient," he further said.

"Till now many doctors of our hospital have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Besides, many staffs including nurses, ward boys and others have been affected. We lost two of our doctors in the pandemic. One of them is Gazi Zahirul Hasan and the other is Golam Kibria. We have also lost a nurse. In addition, most of the victims among our staff have recovered and returned to work," he added.

Asked whether a ward would be allotted in the cabin block for coronavirus-affected doctors while treating patients at the hospital, he said, "During the pandemic of the deadly virus, we need to ensure that every affected patient gets proper treatment. But we are thinking of some allocations for the judges of the Supreme Court," he added.

"Two patients can take treatment in a cabin and we've separated 10 cabins for the VIPs," he further said.

















After opening of a 370-bed coronavirus unit with 21 Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 16 High Dependency Units (HDU) from July 4 this year, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has taken steps to appoint around 500 more doctors, technicians and nurses to provide treatment to the Covid-19 patients properly.To appoint the physicians, nurses and technical staff, the BSMMU authority has already forwarded a proposal to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry for approval. As soon as the approval is received, the authority will start the recruitment process, according to BSMMU officials.The coronavirus unit of the university is now providing 24-hour services to the Covid-19 patients with 60 doctors, 100 nurses and 100 health workers including paramedics, ward boys, technical staff and cleaners.After performing duties for a week, 260 new physicians, nurses and technical staff take charge for the next week while the previous team is send to rest. As a result, the authority thinks that some new doctors, nurses and technical staff are needed to continue the operation.According to the authority, the entire 10-storey building of BSMMU's cabin block has been turned into a coronavirus unit. Of the 370-bed unit, 250 beds are in the cabin block while the rest 120 beds are in the Betar Bhaban. Of the cabin block beds, 21 are ICU beds and 16 HDU beds. Of the beds, 24 were kept for emergency patients.A 'Central Oxygen Plant' was also set up in the block. In addition, high flow nasal cannula, non-invasive ventilators, such as C-Pap, oxygen concentrator were also installed there to ensure proper services to the patients.According to the BSMMU authority, the unit has started treatment of the patients after being self-sufficient in dealing with Covid-19 including central oxygen management. The serious patients are being given importance there as it has high flow nasal canola.Brig Gen Zulfiqar Ahmed Amin, Director of BSMMU said, "From floor one to seven of the 10-story Corona Unit are being used now and three other floors are also being readied for use of other Covid-19 patients.""In addition, our Betar Bhaban has been made an isolation center and mild case. It can accommodate 150 patients. However, there is no central oxygen at this moment, there is cylinder oxygen," he added.The BSMMU director informed that the critical patients will stay at cabin block paying for the service and free service is being given at Corona Unit of old Betar Bhaban. Patients are getting free treatment from the Emergency Department also."Each bed in the cabin block has many medical facilities including central oxygen support. Only critical patients can be admitted there. Besides, the mild infected corona patients can be admitted in the 120 beds of Betar Bhaban, which will also be considered as 'isolation centre,' " he added.The BSMMU authorities want to appoint more 500 medical officers and assistant surgeons, nurses and technical staff to provide medical services to the patients infected with the deadly virus. Once the Health Ministry clears its proposal, they will be appointed.Prof Dr Kanak Kanti Barua, Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU, said, "The entire building in the cabin block of the hospital has made a corona unit. This is why there is central oxygen which will be very effective for the critical patient. Besides, the building has intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU). In the cabin block we will be able to serve approximately 250 coronavirus affected patients.""We're providing treatment as per the amount which the government has fixed. We didn't fix other amount. But expensive medicine cost have to bear to the patients," he added."We've opened a segregated unit as no other person can enter this area as non affected person like patient's relative, non Covid-19 patient can be affected when they come in contact with the corona patient," he further said."Till now many doctors of our hospital have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Besides, many staffs including nurses, ward boys and others have been affected. We lost two of our doctors in the pandemic. One of them is Gazi Zahirul Hasan and the other is Golam Kibria. We have also lost a nurse. In addition, most of the victims among our staff have recovered and returned to work," he added.Asked whether a ward would be allotted in the cabin block for coronavirus-affected doctors while treating patients at the hospital, he said, "During the pandemic of the deadly virus, we need to ensure that every affected patient gets proper treatment. But we are thinking of some allocations for the judges of the Supreme Court," he added."Two patients can take treatment in a cabin and we've separated 10 cabins for the VIPs," he further said.