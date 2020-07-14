Video
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:12 PM
Home Front Page

3,099 new virus cases, another 39 more die

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh on Monday saw 39 new more deaths from the novel coronavirus and 3099 new cases of infection testing 12,423 samples in the last 24 hours.
With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 2,391 and the number of total infections stood at 186,894.
Of the deceased, 30 were men and nine women. Of them, 19 were from Dhaka, five from Chattogram, seven from Khulna, three from Barishal, two each from Sylhet and Rangpur, and one from Mymensingh divisions," Additional Director General of Health Directorate Nasima Sultana made the disclosure during a virtual briefing on Monday.
Thirty-four of them died in different hospitals and five at their respective homes.
"Some 12,358 samples were collected in the last 24 hours and 12,423 were tested in 77 labs across the country. So far 952,947 samples have been tested," she added.
Besides, 4,703 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 98,317.
According to the analysis of Covid-19 victims' age groups as of Monday, the highest number of patients - 43.58 per cent or 1042- died till date were aged 60 and above. The age groups of 51-60 and 41-50 come next with respectively 29.86 per cent (714) and 14.51 per cent (347). Rests of the age groups stand under eight per cent, such as- 31-40 with 7.07 per cent (169), 21-30 with 3.18 per cent (76), 11-20 with 1.17 per cent (28) and under ten with 0.63 per cent (15).
The gender-wise analysis of victims stated that some 1,890 people who have died from Covid-19 are male and 501 are female, which are 79.05 per cent and 20.95 per cent respectively.
District-wise, out of 2,391 fatalities till date, 49.98 per cent or 1195 are hailed from Dhaka division, 26.06 or 623 per cent from Chattogram, 5.35 per cent or 128 from Khulna, 5.06 per cent or 121 from Rajshahi, 4.40 per cent or 105 from Sylhet, 3.68 per cent or 88 from Barishal, 3.14 per cent or 75 from Rangpur and 2.34 per cent or 56 from Mymensingh.
Around 52.61 per cent of novel coronavirus patients have recovered in Bangladesh so far, while 1.28 per cent has died.
The latest day's infection rate was 24.95 percent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 19.61 per cent.  
Explaining the sharp decline in the number of Covid-19 tests over the past week, Dr Nasima Sultana said people are 'reluctant' about conducting tests for various reasons.


