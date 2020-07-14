7th March to be observed as National Historic Day





The approval came from the cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members were connected from Bangladesh Secretariat.

"The Cabinet approved a proposal placed by the Cultural Affairs Ministry to declare 7th March as the National Historic Day and

include it in the Ka Serial (list) of the gazette notification concerned," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the meeting.

Following a writ petition, the High Court has earlier issued a rule asking the government to explain why it should not be directed to declare 7th March as the national historic day, he mentioned.

He said Unesco included the 7th March speech of Bangabandhu in the Memory of the World Register. -UNB





















