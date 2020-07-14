Video
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:12 PM
Home Back Page

Ashikuzzaman new BD envoy to Kuwait

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government has appointed Major General Md Ashikuzzaman as Bangladesh's new Ambassador to Kuwait.
Ashikuzzaman was commissioned in Bangladesh Army in 1988, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
During his career in military, Ashikuzzaman has been serving in Instructional, Staff and Command appointments at various levels.
He also served in three UN Peace Support Missions in Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast and D R Congo.




Ashik will replace SM Abul Kalam, whose role was criticized for defending Bangladeshi MP Shahid Islam Papul, the accused manpower businessman in Kuwait.
However, the appointment of Maj Gen Ashikuzzaman comes at a time when a scandal involving Bangladeshi MP Shahid Islam Papul and officials and some MPs of Kuwait is making media headlines.
Right before his appointment as the Ambassador, he was serving as Senior Directing Staff (Army) in National Defence College, Bangladesh.
He obtained his Masters of Defence Studies and Masters of Strategic Studies from National University, Bangladesh.


