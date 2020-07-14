Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:12 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Nepal rain, landslides kill 60

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

KATHMANDU, July 13: Four days of continuous heavy rain and landslides have killed 60 people in Nepal. 41 people are missing, say authorities. Myagdi district in western Nepal is the worst affected with 27 deaths. Rescue operations are under way.
"Two of our wards have been completely swept away due to landslides," news agency ANI quoted the local body representative as saying. Hundreds have been displaced as landslides buried their homes. Local school buildings and community centres have been turned into shelters for the flood-affected people.
"In the first phase we rescued the injured people and that took us around 30-35 hours to complete. Now, we are continuing our search operation for the missing who are believed to be buried under the debris. Identification of the dead and arrangements for their cremation are being done," Thamsara Pun, village head of Dhaulagiri in Myagdi said.
Landslides and floods are common in the Himalayan country during the monsoon season. As of Sunday, about one thousand people have been displaced. Landslides have also blocked roads and mudslides are hampering rescue operations, say local news reports.
Last week, at least 12 people were killed in landslides and 19 others missing, the country's police said on Friday. Three children are among those who died in landslides.
Narayani and other major rivers in Nepal are swollen due to the continuous downpour in the last few days.
Earlier, the meteorological office of Nepal had predicted heavy rain over the weekend across the country. In its latest bulletin, country's weather office said, a low-pressure belt in the Terai region is causing continuous rainfall.    -NDTV


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ashikuzzaman new BD envoy to Kuwait
Nepal rain, landslides kill 60
Corona infected FMC doctor airlifted to Dhaka
Master of Mayur-2 held
Border clash with India to cost China dominant power status
CMP DC Mizanur Rahman dies of Covid-19
Cabinet okays bill to set up Sheikh Hasina Medical University
No one can leave station during Eid holidays


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft