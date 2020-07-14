Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:12 PM
latest
Home Back Page

Corona infected FMC doctor airlifted to Dhaka

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) helicopter MI-171SH air lifted corona-infected Associate Prof Dr Shafiq Ur Rahman of Faridpur Medical College (FMC) to Dhaka on Monday, said an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) press release.
Rahman was admitted to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara for better treatment, it said.
Bangladesh Air Force has been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation assistance in aid under Bangladesh Armed Forces from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ashikuzzaman new BD envoy to Kuwait
Nepal rain, landslides kill 60
Corona infected FMC doctor airlifted to Dhaka
Master of Mayur-2 held
Border clash with India to cost China dominant power status
CMP DC Mizanur Rahman dies of Covid-19
Cabinet okays bill to set up Sheikh Hasina Medical University
No one can leave station during Eid holidays


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft