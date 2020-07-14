Corona infected FMC doctor airlifted to Dhaka

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) helicopter MI-171SH air lifted corona-infected Associate Prof Dr Shafiq Ur Rahman of Faridpur Medical College (FMC) to Dhaka on Monday, said an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) press release.

Rahman was admitted to Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital in Uttara for better treatment, it said.

Bangladesh Air Force has been providing emergency air transport and medical evacuation assistance in aid under Bangladesh Armed Forces from the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

















