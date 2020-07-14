Video
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:11 PM
Buriganga Launch Capsize

Master of Mayur-2 held

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday arrested the master of Mayur-2, a vessel responsible for 34 deaths in the Morning Bird capsize in the Buriganga River on June 29.
Sujoy Sarker, assistant director of RAB'S Legal and Media wing,  said launch master Abul Bashar Molla, 65, was arrested from a house in South Keraniganj around 1:00am.
Bashar was one of the seven persons charged with negligence--causing the deaths -- in a case filed by River Police with South Keraniganj Police Station following the launch capsize.
According to River Police, Bashar was in the launch but sukani (launch employee) Nasir Mridha was steering the vessel when it hit another launch, Morning Bird, on that day.


