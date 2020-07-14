

CMP DC Mizanur Rahman dies of Covid-19

According to CMP's public relations division, Mizanur breathed his last at around 3:40am at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

Mizanur, who joined the police force through the 22nd BCS exams, was the first SP-rank officer to die of coronavirus.

He had been undergoing treatment at the hospital since June 28 and was later shifted to ICU as his condition deteriorated, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam.

With his death, five policemen of CMP died of Covid-19 so far.

CMP Commissioner Mahabubor Rahman has expressed deep shock at the death of Mizanur Rahman and prayed for the salvation of his departed soul.





















