Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:11 PM
Cabinet okays bill to set up Sheikh Hasina Medical University

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The Cabinet on Monday in principle approved the draft of Sheikh Hasina Medical University, Khulna Bill 2020 for establishing a medical university in Khulna division, aiming to expand the facilities of medical education, research and healthcare services in the region.
The approval came from the cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members were connected from Bangladesh Secretariat.
"The bill has been designed in line with the laws of Rajshahi, Chattogram and Sylhet medical universities…. Actually, it's almost a prototype of other medical universities (of the country)," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the meeting.
All government and private medical, dental and nursing colleges and institutes, and other institutes related to medical education in Khulna division will be affiliated to the proposed medical university, he said. With the establishment of the proposed university, the quality and facilities of medical education and research as well as healthcare services will improve and expand, said the Cabinet Secretary.
The move came as part of the government's plan to set up a medical university in each division of the country.




Besides, the Cabinet endorsed the draft of a proposed agreement for establishment of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Palau, an archipelago in the Western Pacific Ocean.    -UNB


