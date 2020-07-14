No one can leave station during Eid holidays





"The three-day Eid holiday won't be extended further and no one can leave their respective workplaces or headquarters during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha," said Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam at a press briefing after the Cabinet meeting. He said this replying to a question if there is any directive regarding the coronavirus.

The Cabinet meeting was held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The PM joined the meeting through a videoconference from her official residence Ganobhaban, while other cabinet members were connected from Bangladesh Secretariat. -UNB





















