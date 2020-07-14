

Ershad's first death anniv today

The party has worked out elaborate programmes to mark the death anniversary.

However, all the programmes will be held maintaining social distancing and health rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, said a party press release on Monday.

As part of the programmes, Jatiya Party flag will be kept at half-mast atop all the offices of the party across the country tomorrow.

Besides, Qurankhawani, milad mahfil and discussion meetings will be arranged at all the offices of the party on the occasion seeking eternal peace for Ershad's departed soul. -UNB

















