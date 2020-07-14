RCC installs modern lighting system













The city corporation has installed '16 high mast poles with lighting system' at 15 important street crossings at a cost of around Taka 7.5 crore under the modern lighting installation programme. City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton revealed this while addressing a meeting of the water and electricity standing committee of the corporation at the city bhaban conference hall on Sunday. To make Rajshahi city more bright and attractive at night, the high altitude flood lights were installed in the city areas.

With the introduction of the lighting system, nearly a half kilometre surround areas of the respective crossings including the Shahid AHM Kamaruzzaman square have been enlightened brightly. Each lighting tower is 56 feet in height holding 20 LED lights which light brightly at least a half kilometre of surrounding areas. There is no need for smaller poles with bulbs in most of the front areas of the city for the installation of these lighting towers.

Modern street lighting structure will also be added to the improved four-lane road from Bilsimla crossing to Kasiadanga crossing with an estimated cost of around Taka 5.5 crore that will enlighten the nighttime city.

