BCL man drowns in CU fountain

CHATTOGRAM, July 13: An activist Bangladesh Chhatra League drowned in a fountain on Chittagong University campus in Chattogram on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Saidul Rahman Munna, 23, an activist of Hathazari College unit BCL and son of Sirajul Haque of Fatehpur village in Hathazari upazila.

CU proctor Dr Rabiul Hasan Bhuiya said Munna along with some students went to the fountain area in the morning.

At one stage, he slipped into it and drowned.

On information, divers from local fire service went to the spot and recovered the body of Munna after two hours of frantic effort.




















