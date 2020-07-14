Video
108 tested positive for C-19 without any fatalities in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 13: No one has died in Chattogram due to corona infection in the last 24 hours till Monday.
However, 107 more people have been tested positive for coronavirus after testing 597 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district during the time.
Among the newly detected patients, 80 are from Chattogram city and 27 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.
"The total number of infected patients is now stands at 11,597 in Chattogram till today," Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said, adding that 8,091 are the residents of Chattogram city and 3,506 are from different upazilas of the district among the infected persons.
Meanwhile, 221 people have died in the coronavirus so far in Chattogram. Of them, 158 are residents of the city and 63 are the residents of different upazilas of the district.
Both the number of infections and deaths are gradually reduced in the last four consecutive days, hospital sources added.
A total of 4,682 are undergoing treatment at the isolation units of different hospitals in the port city as 1,398 have released from different hospitals after recovery while the rest are undergoing treatment in isolation at their respective homes in the city and district, Dr. Rabbi added.


