Pogba says Man Utd now a 'proper team'





United, on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, host Southampton on Monday, with the chance to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester into third place in the Premier League. Pogba, who scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged season in United's 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday, told the club's official matchday programme that players were now pulling in the same direction.

"Like I said before, it's about the team," he said. "You can call it a proper team. Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn't have this balance or this control. "Now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we've been working hard on that. The improvement is huge and you can tell that." -AFP























