Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:10 PM
latest
Home Sports

Pogba says Man Utd now a 'proper team'

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

LONDON, JULY 13: Paul Pogba has hailed Manchester United's improved form, saying they are now a "proper team" as they hunt Champions League qualification for next season.
United, on a 17-game unbeaten run in all competitions, host Southampton on Monday, with the chance to leapfrog Chelsea and Leicester into third place in the Premier League. Pogba, who scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged season in United's 3-0 win at Aston Villa on Thursday, told the club's official matchday programme that players were now pulling in the same direction.
"Like I said before, it's about the team," he said. "You can call it a proper team. Sometimes before, we were maybe too defensive or too offensive and we didn't have this balance or this control. "Now you can see we have that balance and there is more structure and we've been working hard on that. The improvement is huge and you can tell that."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sevilla on the cusp of Champions League qualification after Mallorca win
Manchester City's European ban quashed on appeal
Pogba says Man Utd now a 'proper team'
Milan eye Euro return after holding Napoli
Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid
Tendulkar slams loopholes in umpire referral system
BCB aims to begin conditioning camp
Women's football league should organise regularly: Maria


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft