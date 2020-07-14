Video
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:10 PM
BCB aims to begin conditioning camp

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) now sets its sight to start cricketing activities in mid-August instead of July as they prepare a guideline for the conditioning camp.
A total of 38 players, split into three groups, will take part in the conditioning camp maintaining health rules and social distancing, said the chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu.
But, he said, government's approval will be pivotal in bringing back cricket to the ground.
"Earlier, we tried to bring cricket back on the ground this month and the BCB was ready with all facilities. However, it was not possible due to the coronavirus situation," Abedin said here today.
"We are now very keen to begin the cricketing activities in August, specifically after the break of Eid-ul-Azha. But for it, we need to get the approval from the government," he added.
Minhajul Abedin Nannu, also the former skipper of Bangladesh, said they have already prepared a 38-member squad for the conditioning camp.
"We've already prepared a squad of 38 members in which players of all three formats are included. A camp for High Performance will also begin in this period," he remarked.
The conditioning camp will as usually begin with fitness training after which the cricketers will start a skill session, Abedin said.
He also informed that the foreign staff of the national team, including head coach Russell Domingo also expressed his desire to supervise the training session, if the BCB starts its activities.
Cricket remains stopped in Bangladesh since mid March after the outbreak of COVID-19. The deadly virus had already infected some of the cricketers including former skipper and ruling party lawmaker from Narail-2 constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Nazmul Islam Opu and others.

Till date, Bangladesh reported 1,86,894 infected cases with death toll reaching 2,391.    -BSS


