Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:09 PM
latest
Home Sports

Biopic on Roquibul Hasan announced

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70

A biographical film on cricketer Raqibul Hasan has been announced on Sunday. It will be the first film on any cricketer of Bangladesh.The script of the film will be written by Debbrata Mukherjee, a sports journalist and writer. Debbrata himself broke the news on his social media handle.
"Bangladesh's liberation war veteran and the former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team Raqibul Hasan has signed an agreement on a film based on his life. The title of the film will be unveiled later," Debbrata wrote on his social media handle on Sunday.
The film will be directed by Bunty Afzal, who is known for some small-screen works, and the film will be produced by Rumana Sharmin Swati of half-pant cinema factory.
"It is a matter of pride for me. Rakibul Hasan is not an ordinary cricketer. He appeared in the field for Pakistan with the Joy Bangla sticker on his bat, which helped him to draw the attention of the whole world. An arrest warrant was issued against him, but still, he went to Bangladesh's liberation war with his father's gun. He was a frontline fighter. He is a real hero. It's a big achievement for us to make a film based on the life of such a person," Debbrata told UNB.
Producer Rumana Sharmin said they wanted to tell a story what comprises Bangladesh's great liberation war and cricket, and this is why they chose the story of Raqibul Hasan.
"We know many stories of Bangladesh's liberation war which inspire us along the way. But in this film, we want to tell a different story on our liberation war including cricket, the most popular sports in the country. With this combination, the film might reach millions of people," Sharmin told UNB. The film will cost at least BDT 4 to 5 crores, confirmed the producer.
Director Bunty Afzal also said it's a dream project for him as he has been working for a long time to make it possible.
"It's like a dream comes true for me. I have been working on this for a long time. And at the same time, it's a big challenge for me since it's my first full-length film. I believe we all have to take this challenge in our life at a point," Afzal told UNB. Afzal directed TV drama called Bishchokh, Kalopodmo and Bumerang. Afzal also said, "It's our dream project, and we understand it will be a big one. Since the announcement comes to the light, the media is covering it with huge importance. It is also proving how big this work is!"    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sevilla on the cusp of Champions League qualification after Mallorca win
Manchester City's European ban quashed on appeal
Pogba says Man Utd now a 'proper team'
Milan eye Euro return after holding Napoli
Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid
Tendulkar slams loopholes in umpire referral system
BCB aims to begin conditioning camp
Women's football league should organise regularly: Maria


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft