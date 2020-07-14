Video
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:09 PM
Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Extremists got furious over 10 Minute School

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Recently, some aggressive and extremist people have become furious and want to take action against 10 Minute School (10MS). 10 minutes school is one of the largest online educational platforms in Bangladesh. They also want to kill the CEO of this particular school, Ayman Sadiq. These extremist people are highlighting some groundless and false excuses. As a student of 10MS it is very shocking and agitating. And question appear in the mind that is religion medium of unrest?

Some religious extremists and their organizations are spreading terrorism and militancy across the globe. They have made the term 'religion' as the synonym of warfare, bloodshed and other downbeat things.

Generally, such extremist organizations target the bright youngsters or institutions. Disappointingly, our country is not free from such extremist coterie and they are rapidly diffusing their crimes. They are active to increase aggression.





The authority concern must suppress the extremist group strictly. These people should be banned.  Otherwise, they will try to destroy important people and institution from our society. Most importantly, spreading aggression and threatening people are not the teaching of any religion; these people should get the appropriate knowledge of religion and practice them accordingly.

Samia Jahan
Rajbari Govt College 



