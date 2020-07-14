Self-censorship undermines freedom of speech and expression





-Larry Flynt



Mohammad Habibur Rahman



Until recent time, the social media platforms have considerably regarded as an open platform where everyone could exercise their freedom of speech and expression, but these days the users are often being prosecuted for sharing their opinions in different platforms. These types of frequent arraignment and criminal charges have led to form some sort of internal fear in the social media users mind. In simple terms, this is called self-censorship, which is often arises out of fear of reprisal and/or chilling effects of an illegal imprisonment.



In this process, one may not be the direct subject of state's repressive action against his/her freedom of speech and expression, however it places huge impact on the peoples thought process and content they generate in their day-to-day life. For instance, every time the users think of expressing their views in social media, their hands get stuck with many realistic questions such as am I criticising government? Whether my write-up, at any rate, touching any one of the political leader? Am I talking about corruption or about any one of the government's recent appalling deals with foreign country?



Against this background, those who continue writing without giving any heed on to any one of these questions may be even ended up going to jail for an uncertain period of time. On the other hand, those who are censoring their thoughts through shaping their pieces aligning with the said concerns may get away without facing any charges.



However, ultimately, this section of people is obliquely forced to undermine their morale by shaping their thoughts and ideas. Besides, there are a lot of people who do not take risks by showing their sheer vigour and consequently put their pens down.



In recent times, amidst the Covid19 pandemic we see the rise of arrest and charges under Digital Security Act 2018. There are many cases where the social media users have been charged for criticising government policies in regards to control and prevention of Covid19. In most cases, the allegation is that their remarks are derogatory to the "nation's image", "create confusion among the public" and "cause the law and order situation to deteriorate".



Without any doubt, there may be some extreme forms of expression and hate speech which should and can legally be controlled under the constitutional structure as provided in article 39(2) of our Constitution. But, the paradox lies in the use of such exception imprudently, whenever and wherever the government considers it as fit (in at least some cases).



The distress and sufferings of such detained persons are seen. But, there are many voices are being shut and remained unheard because of self-censorship which arises out of fear of illegal prosecution, torture or reprisal.



Admittedly, the social network websites are often being used as tool for personal abuse, spreading rumours, hate speech, propaganda and organising different religion and cultural based militia groups. Therefore, the law enforcement agencies cannot really keep their eyes shut and allow vandalisms to take place like what happened in Ramu (in 2012) and Bhola (in 2019).



However, alarmingly, the government often mix up the hate speech and other derogatory (illegal) use of social media with critical opinions and views of users. The government should be mindful that, in a democratic country, every citizen can lawfully give their opinions on a particular issue.



The article 39 of our Constitution guaranteed freedom of thought, conscience, speech and expression so long it is not going against "the interests of the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence". In my view, seeing a criticism based on true facts and reality as a threat to national security and public order is nothing but a misreading of what article 39(2) endowed.



Therefore, I propose that the government should be more tolerant and willing to accept criticisms. It is the tolerance on the part of government which play key role in enhancing democracy and establish human rights. But, in no way, the government should tolerate dissemination of hate speech, propaganda and anything which affects the national security. Therefore, the law enforcement agencies should be adequately trained up so that they can make a distinction and strike a fair balance between criminal act and one's exercise of freedom of speech and expression as guaranteed under article 39 of the Constitution.



Mohammad Habibur Rahman is a Barrister-at-Law & senior associate at the Legal Care



















