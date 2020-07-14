

A big push for renewable energy



We welcome and wish all the best for the joint venture scheme. The energy deal is likely to cement Dhaka - Beijing ties further while taking the mutual energy cooperation efforts to the next level. As a matter of fact, a big scale joint venture scheme for giving a boost to the country's energy sector and especially for clean energy has been long overdue.



Global demand for clean energy has been on the rise in recent years, and given its low - carbon and carbon - free characteristics in the generating process, it is time Bangladesh embraces the technology and expand it further. However, that big push has come with Chinese assistance and we believe the scheme will encourage us to ink more clean energy deals with other countries too.



The point, however, The COVID -19 pandemic is having a damaging impact on energy systems around the world, curbing investments and threatening to slow the expansion of key clean energy technologies. That said - in order to achieve a robust economic recovery , the government must pursue structural reductions in emissions through smart, sustained and ambitious policies , and accelerate the development and deployment of a full range of clean energy solutions.



When it comes to producing clean energy, Bangladesh's past performance has recorded a mix of success and failure. The government failed to attain its goal of generating 5 percent of the country's electricity from renewable sources by 2015; but that did not deter it from continuing to aim higher. Later the government set a target of generating 10% of its power from renewable resources by 2020.That target was not met either, but has since gained momentum.



Provided all goes according to plan under the latest joint venture scheme, we would witness significant development in our renewable energy capacity in the coming three years. Moreover, the scheme also has a plan to implement renewable energy-based power plants without cost of energy. The projects altogether would nearly double Bangladesh's current capacity, which stands at 601 MW.











The country is currently generating around 560 MW of electricity from renewable sources - barely 3 percent of our total power generation. We reckon, generating 2000 MW of power-10% of the total- before the year ends will be challenging.



But the unbending morale to meet that challenge must never diminish. The country is all set to sign its first ever joint venture agreement with China to install a 500 MW of renewable energy project under the "One Belt, One Road" plan. The two countries will sign the formal agreement to form a joint venture company today (Tuesday) to develop solar capacity in Bangladesh's northern districts of Pabna, Sirajganj and Gaibandha , coupled with a wind power generation facility near the Payra Port in the south.We welcome and wish all the best for the joint venture scheme. The energy deal is likely to cement Dhaka - Beijing ties further while taking the mutual energy cooperation efforts to the next level. As a matter of fact, a big scale joint venture scheme for giving a boost to the country's energy sector and especially for clean energy has been long overdue.Global demand for clean energy has been on the rise in recent years, and given its low - carbon and carbon - free characteristics in the generating process, it is time Bangladesh embraces the technology and expand it further. However, that big push has come with Chinese assistance and we believe the scheme will encourage us to ink more clean energy deals with other countries too.The point, however, The COVID -19 pandemic is having a damaging impact on energy systems around the world, curbing investments and threatening to slow the expansion of key clean energy technologies. That said - in order to achieve a robust economic recovery , the government must pursue structural reductions in emissions through smart, sustained and ambitious policies , and accelerate the development and deployment of a full range of clean energy solutions.When it comes to producing clean energy, Bangladesh's past performance has recorded a mix of success and failure. The government failed to attain its goal of generating 5 percent of the country's electricity from renewable sources by 2015; but that did not deter it from continuing to aim higher. Later the government set a target of generating 10% of its power from renewable resources by 2020.That target was not met either, but has since gained momentum.Provided all goes according to plan under the latest joint venture scheme, we would witness significant development in our renewable energy capacity in the coming three years. Moreover, the scheme also has a plan to implement renewable energy-based power plants without cost of energy. The projects altogether would nearly double Bangladesh's current capacity, which stands at 601 MW.The country is currently generating around 560 MW of electricity from renewable sources - barely 3 percent of our total power generation. We reckon, generating 2000 MW of power-10% of the total- before the year ends will be challenging.But the unbending morale to meet that challenge must never diminish.