Retired school teacher burnt alive in Gopalganj

GOPALGANJ, July 13: A retired school teacher was burnt to death in a fire that broke out at his house in Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.

Deceased Sushil Mandal, 75, was a resident of Tuthamandra Village in the upazila.

Locals said the old man would live alone as his wife died long time ago and he has no children.

The fire originated in the house in the early hours while Sushil was asleep. He died on the spot.

Being informed, a fire-fighting unit from Gopalganj Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed there, brought the flame under control and recovered the body, said Station Officer SM Ariful Haque.

The fire might have originated from an electric short circuit, he added.