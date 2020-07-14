Video
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:08 PM
Rajshahi chief scientific officer dies with corona symptoms

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, July 13: Chief Scientific Officer of Rajshahi Science Laboratory Md Asadul Islam died with coronavirus symptoms on Sunday.
He died at the ICU of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) at around 6pm.
Asadul Islam, 54, is a resident of Budhpara area in the city.
Nazmul Haque, nephew of the deceased, said he was admitted to the hospital with the virus symptoms on Thursday.
His sample was tested on the same day, and the report came negative.
RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the death news adding that, volunteers from the Quantum Foundation have been asked to bury his body in compliance with hygiene rules.


