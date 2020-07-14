Two minors drown in two districts  





RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Ataikula Motshojibi Para area in Atrai Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Nirob, 6, was the son of Aynul Hossain of Noya Harishpur Villge in the upazila.

Local sources said Nirob fell in the pond in Ataikula Motshojibi Para area at around 2:45 pm, after coming to visit his grandparents' house.

Later, locals found the floating body of Nirob in the pond. Local Union Parishad Member Asaduzzaman Tota confirmed the incident.

NALITABARI, SHERPUR: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Uttar Ranigaon Village under Baghber Union in Nalitabari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rahat Mia, 2, son of Abdul Haqim of Vimganj Village in Sadar Upazila.

Local sources said Rahat came to his grandparents' house in Uttar Ranigaon area in the upazila with his mother.

He went missing in the morning while his mother was busy with household work.

Later, locals found the floating body of Rahat in the pond nearby the house and rushed him to Nalitabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Rahat dead.















