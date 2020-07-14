Three crushed under train in two districts





BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Two persons were crushed under trains in separate incidents in Bagatipara Upazila of the district in three days.

A youth was crushed under a train in Maria Rail Gate area the upazila on Monday morning.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound train hit the youth in Maria Rail Gate area at around 9:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Gopal Karmaker confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.

Earlier, a man was crushed under a train in Dhulaury Village in the upazila on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ayub Ali, 55, son of late Azir Uddin, a resident of the same area.

Eyewitnesses said a train of 'Kurigram Express' hit Ayub Ali in Dhulaury area at around 2pm while he was crossing the rail line, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

GOPALGANJ: A woman was crushed under a train and another injured in Tilchhara area of Kashiani Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Rekha Begum, 32, wife of Ujjal Sheikh of Khagrabaria Village in the upazila.

Kashiani PS OC Azizur Rahman said a train hit a Nosimon (local vehicle) in Tilchhara rail crossing area at around 1pm, leaving its passenger Rekha dead on the spot and another injured.

The injured was admitted to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.

However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.



















