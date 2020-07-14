Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:08 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Three crushed under train in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a woman were crushed under trains and another was injured in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Gopalganj, in three days.
BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Two persons were crushed under trains in separate incidents in Bagatipara Upazila of the district in three days.
A youth was crushed under a train in Maria Rail Gate area the upazila on Monday morning.  
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Local sources said a Rajshahi-bound train hit the youth in Maria Rail Gate area at around 9:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Railway Police Station (PS) Gopal Karmaker confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection.
Earlier, a man was crushed under a train in Dhulaury Village in the upazila on Saturday.
The deceased was identified as Ayub Ali, 55, son of late Azir Uddin, a resident of the same area.
 Eyewitnesses said a train of 'Kurigram Express' hit Ayub Ali in Dhulaury area at around 2pm while he was crossing the rail line, leaving him dead on the spot.     
Being informed, police recovered the body.    
GOPALGANJ: A woman was crushed under a train and another injured in Tilchhara area of Kashiani Upazila in the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Rekha Begum, 32, wife of Ujjal Sheikh of Khagrabaria Village in the upazila.
Kashiani PS OC Azizur Rahman said a train hit a Nosimon (local vehicle) in Tilchhara rail crossing area at around 1pm, leaving its passenger Rekha dead on the spot and another injured.
The injured was admitted to Kashiani Upazila Health Complex.
However, the body was handed over to the deceased's family members, the OC added.    


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Retired school teacher burnt alive in Gopalganj
Rajshahi chief scientific officer dies with corona symptoms
Two minors drown in two districts  
Three crushed under train in two districts
3 electrocuted in 3 dists
Five commit suicide in Barishal in June
Muhuri dam collapses at 8 points
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Bagatipara


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft