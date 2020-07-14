3 electrocuted in 3 dists





ATRAI, NAOGAON: a boy was electrocuted in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Subas Chandra, son of Jugesh Chandra of Banka Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Subas came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing a soundbox at home.

Later, he was taken to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station (PS) Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident.

THAKURGAON: A youth was electrocuted in Borogaon Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir Hossain, 37, son of Nur Hossain of Chameshwari Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Jahangir came in contact with a live electric wire while working at home in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

Later, he was rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahangir dead.

Borogaon Union Parishad Chairman Provat Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.

BOGURA: A minor schoolgirl was electrocuted while trying to connect a mobile phone charger in Dhuant Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Ayrin Akter, 10, a fourth grader at Nimgachi Government Primary School. She was the daughter of Aminul Islam, a resident of Dhalipara Village in the upazila.

Sub-Inspector of Dhunat PS Nuruzzaman said Ayrin came in contact with a live electric wire while she was trying to connect a charger with mobile phone set in the morning, which left her critically injured.

She died on the way to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex.























Three persons including a minor girl were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Thakurgaon and Bogura, in two days.ATRAI, NAOGAON: a boy was electrocuted in Atrai Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Subas Chandra, son of Jugesh Chandra of Banka Village in the upazila.Local sources said Subas came in contact with a live electric wire while fixing a soundbox at home.Later, he was taken to Atrai Upazila Health Complex, where he died at night while undergoing treatment.Officer-in-Charge of Atrai Police Station (PS) Moslem Uddin confirmed the incident.THAKURGAON: A youth was electrocuted in Borogaon Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.The deceased was identified as Jahangir Hossain, 37, son of Nur Hossain of Chameshwari Village in the upazila.Local sources said Jahangir came in contact with a live electric wire while working at home in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.Later, he was rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Jahangir dead.Borogaon Union Parishad Chairman Provat Kumar Roy confirmed the incident.BOGURA: A minor schoolgirl was electrocuted while trying to connect a mobile phone charger in Dhuant Upazila of the district on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Ayrin Akter, 10, a fourth grader at Nimgachi Government Primary School. She was the daughter of Aminul Islam, a resident of Dhalipara Village in the upazila.Sub-Inspector of Dhunat PS Nuruzzaman said Ayrin came in contact with a live electric wire while she was trying to connect a charger with mobile phone set in the morning, which left her critically injured.She died on the way to Dhunat Upazila Health Complex.