Five commit suicide in Barishal in June

BARISHAL, July 12: Five people including three housewives, one college student and one minor boy committed suicide in the district during June last.On June 28, Rahima Begum, 25, wife of Kabir Hossain of Baherchar Village in Hizla Upazila of the district, killed self by hanging from the ceiling of her room over family feud.On June 26, Rasmoni Sutradhar, 20, wife of Swapon Halder of Shialguni Village in Bakerganj Upazila of the district killed self by hanging over family feud.Locals said Swapon married Rasmoni only one and a half months back without her parents' consent.On June 22, Akash Chandra Roy, son of Amal Chandra Roy of Baromagla Village in Agailjhara Upazila of the district, killed self by hanging over family feud.On June 5, Farzana, 22, wife of Emon Hawlader and a beauty parlour owner at Muladi Bandar killed self by taking poison over family feud.On June 3, Junayed Rahman Nazim, 13, of Char Hogla Village in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district killed self by hanging over family feud.