

Muhuri dam collapses at 8 points

A total of ten villages have been inundated in Fulgazi and Porshuram upazilas as the guide-dam along the river has collapsed in eight points, officially in four points.

On Sunday afternoon, the guide-dam got broken in one point at Kismat Ghoniamora of Fulgazi Sadar Union and in three points at Uttar Daulotpur area; water started entering the nearby areas at a strong speed.

On the other hand, at the same speed, the water started entering through Durgapur and Shaldhor areas of Chitlia Union of Porsahuram Upazila; as a result, the low-lying areas of the adjacent areas started inundating; if the raining continues, erosion and inundation of villages are likely to increase.

Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Saiful Islam said, the low-lying areas of Shahapara, Boiragpur, Uttar Daulotpur, Maddham Daulotpur and Dakkhin Daulotpur villages have been submerged because of the collapse of the guide-dam at four points including one at Kismatpur Ghoniamora and three at Uttar Daulotpur.

Porshuram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nasrin Akter said, the low-lying areas in Durgapur, Shaldhor, Malipathar, Rampur and Ratanpur villages have been flooded due to entering the Muhuri River water through Durgapur and Uttar Shaldhor of Chitlia Union.

A number of houses in the villages were eroded, and fishery projects and seedbeds have been destroyed, she added.

Locals complained, every year, the broken points of the dam are poorly repaired but not permanently.

They demanded the erosion can be prevented if the repairing is done through the river administration. They demanded permanent solution to the guide-dam.

General Secretary of Fulgazi Upazila Awami League Harun Mazumdar said, already, the people in their locality have been in worse condition for the corona situation; moreover, for the erosion in the Muhuri River, they became victims of further sufferings.

'We want permanent solution in this regard," he demanded.

Executive Engineer of Water Development Board of Feni Md, Jahir Uddin confirmed the Muhuri-Kohua River is flowing 132cm above the danger mark; after receding of the water, the damage will be estimated. About the dam, he defended saying," No negligence was made in repairing."

















FENI, July 13: Swelled by heavy raining and tidal water coming from the upstream, the water of the Muhuri-Kohua River is flowing above 132cm of the danger mark.A total of ten villages have been inundated in Fulgazi and Porshuram upazilas as the guide-dam along the river has collapsed in eight points, officially in four points.On Sunday afternoon, the guide-dam got broken in one point at Kismat Ghoniamora of Fulgazi Sadar Union and in three points at Uttar Daulotpur area; water started entering the nearby areas at a strong speed.On the other hand, at the same speed, the water started entering through Durgapur and Shaldhor areas of Chitlia Union of Porsahuram Upazila; as a result, the low-lying areas of the adjacent areas started inundating; if the raining continues, erosion and inundation of villages are likely to increase.Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Saiful Islam said, the low-lying areas of Shahapara, Boiragpur, Uttar Daulotpur, Maddham Daulotpur and Dakkhin Daulotpur villages have been submerged because of the collapse of the guide-dam at four points including one at Kismatpur Ghoniamora and three at Uttar Daulotpur.Porshuram Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nasrin Akter said, the low-lying areas in Durgapur, Shaldhor, Malipathar, Rampur and Ratanpur villages have been flooded due to entering the Muhuri River water through Durgapur and Uttar Shaldhor of Chitlia Union.A number of houses in the villages were eroded, and fishery projects and seedbeds have been destroyed, she added.Locals complained, every year, the broken points of the dam are poorly repaired but not permanently.They demanded the erosion can be prevented if the repairing is done through the river administration. They demanded permanent solution to the guide-dam.General Secretary of Fulgazi Upazila Awami League Harun Mazumdar said, already, the people in their locality have been in worse condition for the corona situation; moreover, for the erosion in the Muhuri River, they became victims of further sufferings.'We want permanent solution in this regard," he demanded.Executive Engineer of Water Development Board of Feni Md, Jahir Uddin confirmed the Muhuri-Kohua River is flowing 132cm above the danger mark; after receding of the water, the damage will be estimated. About the dam, he defended saying," No negligence was made in repairing."