Housewife ‘kills self’ at Bagatipara

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, July 13: A housewife reportedly committed suicide in Mishripara area under Dayarampur Union in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Deceased Nadira Begum, 45, was the wife of Siraj Uddin and daughter of late Azim Uddin of the same area.

Police and local sources said Nadira quarreled with her husband over family issue in the morning. As a sequel, she committed suicide by hanging herself at noon.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Adhunik Hospital morgue for an autopsy. Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara PS Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident.







