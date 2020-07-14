48 more contract corona in five districts





LAXMIPUR: Some 21 more people including two journalists tested positive for novel coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases in the district stand at 1,089.

District Civil Surgeon (CS) Office confirmed the information on Monday morning.

Of the newly infected, Journalist Sumon Das is the district correspondent of a news portal and another one is the correspondent of a private TV channel.

So far, 22 patients died of the virus in the district, said Health Department sources.

CHUADANGA: Some 10 more people including a member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been tested positive for coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 302 here.

Chuadanga CS Dr ASM Maruf Hasan confirmed the information on Monday morning.

A total of 34 samples were sent to PCR lab of Kushtia Medical College Hospital and the result has come in the morning.

Of the newly infected people, one is a BGB member, six are in Sadar, one in Damurhuda, and the rest two are in Alamdanga upazilas.

Among the total infected, 19 patients have been kept in an isolation unit in Chuadanga Sadar Hospital and the rest are in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, 196 people have been recovered from the virus while three died in the district, the CS added.

KISHOREGANJ: Ten more people have been infected with coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Monday morning.

Confirming the matter, district CS Dr M Mujibur Rahman said the number of virus infected patients in the district now stood at 1,739.

So far, 1,452 people have been recovered from the virus while 31 died of it in the district, the CS added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Six more persons have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With the new cases, the number of the virus cases in the upazila rose to 458.

Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Monday afternoon.

Samples of eight persons were collected in the last 24 hours. Of them, six persons tested positive for the virus, said Dr Polash.

So far, 364 people have been recovered from the virus while 16 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the upazila, he added.

KAWKHALI, PIROJPUR: Kawkhali UNO Khaleda Khatun in the district have contracted coronavirus.

Upzaila Health Officer Dr Habibur Rahman confirmed the information on Sunday night.

Sample of the UNO and her daughter were collected and sent to Barishal for coronavirus test. She was found positive for the virus while the daughter tested negative.

Khaleda Khatun said she is now in good health.

So far, a total of 31 people including land officer, policeman, teacher and banker were infected in the upazila while six have been recovered from the virus.



















