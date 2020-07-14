C-19: Four die in 3 districts  





MIRZAPUR, TANGAIL: A man died of coronavirus in Mirzapur Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prokash Karmaker, 58, a resident of Sahapara area in the municipality.

Upazila Health Complex sources said Prokash tested positive for the virus on June 28. Following this, he was admitted to Enam Medical College Hospital in Savar of Dhaka.

He died there in the morning while undergoing treatment.

MONPURA, BHOLA: A man died with coronavirus symptoms in Monpura Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was a resident of Ward No. 1 in Kalatalir Char of the upazila.

Monpura Upazila Health Officer Dr Mahmudur Rashid said the man was suffering with coronavirus symptoms for a last couple of days. He died on the way to hospital in the morning.

Sample of the deceased was collected and sent it for test, the official added.

BAGERHAT: Two persons including an Ansar VDP assistant commandant died with coronavirus symptoms in Sadar and Fakirhat upazilas of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as District Ansar VDP Assistant Commandant Md Mizanur Rahman, 45, hailed from Barishal, and Abdus Salam, 55, a resident of Sadar Union in Fakirhat Upazila.

Bagerhat Ansar VDP Commandant Nahid Hasan said Mizanur Rahman was suffering with fever and respiratory problems for a last couple of days. Following the deterioration of his condition, he was admitted to the sadar hospital at noon. He died there while undergoing treatment.

His sample was collected and the body was handed over to the deceased's family members.

Meanwhile, Abdus Salam, a village police member, died with the virus symptoms at Khulna Medical College Hospital on the same day.

His sample was collected and buried the body following government instruction.









Fakirhat Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Asim Kumar Samaddar confirmed the death.





