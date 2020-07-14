Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:07 PM
latest
Home Countryside

Cattle rearers worried over selling of sacrificial animals

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Our Correspondent

Cattle rearers worried over selling of sacrificial animals

Cattle rearers worried over selling of sacrificial animals

DUMURIA, KHULNA, July 13: Worries among cattle farmers in Dumuria Upazila of the district is increasing as the Eid-ul-Azha is approaching.
The cattle farm owners are apprehending whether they will be able to take their cows to markets and whether they will get buyers.
Upazila Livestock Officer Priyankar Kundu said the upazila has 12,044 small and large cattle farms. According to him, it will be possible to bring 5,169 cattle-heads to markets this year.
A farm owner Faruk Bin Jabbar of Shibpur-Badur Gachha Village in Shobhana Union of the upazila said, "I have 610 cows in my farm. Their prices range from Tk 3.50 lakh to 40,000 per piece."
He also said he does not know whether buyers of cattle will come to the market or not.
Cattle farmers made investment in rearing cows this year aiming at selling these on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
There are innumerable numbers of unsold cows in the country, which were not sold last year.
Livestock Department sources said buffaloes, goats, sheep and others have suffered huge losses due to corona pandemic. Last year, about 1.16 crore animals were ready to be sacrificed in the country, but 1.04 crore were slaughtered and 12 lakh remained unsold, which will be brought to markets this year again.
A farm owner Zakir Hossain of Atalia Union in the upazila said, "We are waiting for the Eid with our fattened cows. We are hoping to sell big cows at good prices. I have 40 good breed of cows in my farm."
He further said he is worried whether he will get good price or not.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Retired school teacher burnt alive in Gopalganj
Rajshahi chief scientific officer dies with corona symptoms
Two minors drown in two districts  
Three crushed under train in two districts
3 electrocuted in 3 dists
Five commit suicide in Barishal in June
Muhuri dam collapses at 8 points
Housewife ‘kills self’ at Bagatipara


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft