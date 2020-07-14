

Cattle rearers worried over selling of sacrificial animals

The cattle farm owners are apprehending whether they will be able to take their cows to markets and whether they will get buyers.

Upazila Livestock Officer Priyankar Kundu said the upazila has 12,044 small and large cattle farms. According to him, it will be possible to bring 5,169 cattle-heads to markets this year.

A farm owner Faruk Bin Jabbar of Shibpur-Badur Gachha Village in Shobhana Union of the upazila said, "I have 610 cows in my farm. Their prices range from Tk 3.50 lakh to 40,000 per piece."

He also said he does not know whether buyers of cattle will come to the market or not.

Cattle farmers made investment in rearing cows this year aiming at selling these on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

There are innumerable numbers of unsold cows in the country, which were not sold last year.

Livestock Department sources said buffaloes, goats, sheep and others have suffered huge losses due to corona pandemic. Last year, about 1.16 crore animals were ready to be sacrificed in the country, but 1.04 crore were slaughtered and 12 lakh remained unsold, which will be brought to markets this year again.

A farm owner Zakir Hossain of Atalia Union in the upazila said, "We are waiting for the Eid with our fattened cows. We are hoping to sell big cows at good prices. I have 40 good breed of cows in my farm."

He further said he is worried whether he will get good price or not.

















