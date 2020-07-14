Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies

JOHANNESBURG, July 13: Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa's first black president and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela has died aged 59, her family and President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Monday.

Daughter to Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, she was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.

"Ambassador Mandela passed away in the early hours of today, 13 July 2020, in a Johannesburg hospital," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.

She had been designated to become South Africa's envoy to Liberia after her stint in Copenhagen, which started in 2015. -AFP