Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:07 PM
News in brief

Mandela’s daughter Zindzi dies

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

JOHANNESBURG, July 13: Zindzi Mandela, the youngest daughter of South Africa's first black president and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela has died aged 59, her family and President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Monday.
Daughter to Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, she was South Africa's ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death.
"Ambassador Mandela passed away in the early hours of today, 13 July 2020, in a Johannesburg hospital," Ramaphosa said in a statement.
The cause of her death was not immediately revealed.
She had been designated to become South Africa's envoy to Liberia after her stint in Copenhagen, which started in 2015.    -AFP



