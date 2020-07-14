Malaysia PM wins test





The Southeast Asian nation has been gripped by turmoil since a reformist government collapsed in February and Muhyiddin Yassin became premier, at the head of a coalition backed by a scandal-plagued party.









He took power without an election, and there had been speculation he did not have sufficient support from MPs to hang on to power.

But in a closely watched vote as parliament resumed following a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, his motion to remove the speaker won the support of 111 MPs against 109 for the opposition.

It was the first time that a speaker had been removed in such a fashion in Malaysia, and sparked fury from the opposition. -AFP

