Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:07 PM
Malaysia PM wins test

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13: Malaysia's prime minister narrowly won a vote to remove the parliament speaker during a rowdy session of the legislature on Monday, a key test of support for the embattled leader.
The Southeast Asian nation has been gripped by turmoil since a reformist government collapsed in February and Muhyiddin Yassin became premier, at the head of a coalition backed by a scandal-plagued party.




He took power without an election, and there had been speculation he did not have sufficient support from MPs to hang on to power.
But in a closely watched vote as parliament resumed following a break due to the coronavirus pandemic, his motion to remove the speaker won the support of 111 MPs against 109 for the            opposition.
It was the first time that a speaker had been removed in such a fashion in Malaysia, and sparked fury from the opposition.    -AFP


