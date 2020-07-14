Taliban kills 11 intel officers

KABUL, July 13: At least 11 security personnel were killed Monday in an attack claimed by the Taliban on a rural office of Afghanistan's intelligence agency, officials said.

The insurgents said a suicide bomber detonated a device inside a car near the National Directorate of Security (NDS) while gunmen stormed the building in Aybak city in the north of the country.

Abdul Latif Ibrahimi, governor of Samangan province, told AFP 11 people were killed and 63 others, mostly civilians, were wounded in the explosion and gunfire. The attack, which lasted for nearly four hours, ended after security forces shot dead three armed men, the governor's spokesman Sediq Azizi said. -AFP





