Corona pandemic: Key updates





NEW LOCKDOWNS IN TANGIERS, MANILA

The one million population of the northern Moroccan city of Tangiers is locked down again from 1100 GMT, after the appearance of epidemic hotspots there. And the 250,000 people living in Navotas, one of the areas of Manila, will go back into lockdown for two weeks in the coming days.

'WORST MIDEAST DOWNTURN IN FIVE DECADES

The International Monetary Fund cuts its Middle East and North Africa economic forecast to its lowest level in 50 years, over the "twin shock" of the pandemic and low oil prices. The region's economy is tipped to contract by 5.7 percent this year, and by as much as 13 percent in countries torn by conflict, it warns.

CONCERN IN SYDNEY

Three pubs in Sydney and its surroundings are closed after being linked to outbreaks or failing to comply with social distancing requirements, while other events are under investigation on the heels of a major outbreak in the second city Melbourne.

SOUTH AFRICA DECLARES NIGHT CURFEW

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa re-imposes a night curfew and suspends alcohol sales again as infections spike. "As we head towards the peak of infections, it is vital that we do not burden our clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided," Ramaphosa says in an address to the nation.

SHARP RISE OF VIRUS CASES

The pandemic has been accelerating sharply since the start of July, according to a count carried out by AFP from official sources. The three biggest daily worldwide increases in new cases were seen on Saturday (more than 230,000), Friday (more than 225,000) and Thursday (nearly 220,000).

'TRAGIC' RESURGENCE IN IRAN

Iran's supreme leader calls the resurgence of the virus in the country "truly tragic" and urges all citizens to help stem what has been the region's deadliest outbreak. -AFP















PARIS, July 13: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:NEW LOCKDOWNS IN TANGIERS, MANILAThe one million population of the northern Moroccan city of Tangiers is locked down again from 1100 GMT, after the appearance of epidemic hotspots there. And the 250,000 people living in Navotas, one of the areas of Manila, will go back into lockdown for two weeks in the coming days.'WORST MIDEAST DOWNTURN IN FIVE DECADESThe International Monetary Fund cuts its Middle East and North Africa economic forecast to its lowest level in 50 years, over the "twin shock" of the pandemic and low oil prices. The region's economy is tipped to contract by 5.7 percent this year, and by as much as 13 percent in countries torn by conflict, it warns.CONCERN IN SYDNEYThree pubs in Sydney and its surroundings are closed after being linked to outbreaks or failing to comply with social distancing requirements, while other events are under investigation on the heels of a major outbreak in the second city Melbourne.SOUTH AFRICA DECLARES NIGHT CURFEWSouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa re-imposes a night curfew and suspends alcohol sales again as infections spike. "As we head towards the peak of infections, it is vital that we do not burden our clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided," Ramaphosa says in an address to the nation.SHARP RISE OF VIRUS CASESThe pandemic has been accelerating sharply since the start of July, according to a count carried out by AFP from official sources. The three biggest daily worldwide increases in new cases were seen on Saturday (more than 230,000), Friday (more than 225,000) and Thursday (nearly 220,000).'TRAGIC' RESURGENCE IN IRANIran's supreme leader calls the resurgence of the virus in the country "truly tragic" and urges all citizens to help stem what has been the region's deadliest outbreak. -AFP