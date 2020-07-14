Video
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:06 PM
Worst floods in years hit China, 33 rivers flowing at levels highest in history

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020

SHANGHAI, July 13: China on Monday issued flood alerts for 433 rivers in the country as torrential rain continued to wreak havoc in eastern, central and southern provinces, killing at least 141, rendering millions homeless and further battering a shrunk economy trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
At least 141 persons are missing or dead, dozens in mudslides triggered by heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers. Nearly 28,000 homes have been damaged.
Water levels in at least 33 of the 433 rivers crisscrossing several provinces have broken decades-old records, triggering fears that the current deluge could mimic the massive floods of 1998, which killed more than 3000 people and ruined the livelihood of millions
The central Chinese province of Hubei and its capital Wuhan -- where the coronavirus disease outbreak first emerged late last year and was put under the most severe lockdown in China -- has witnessed some of the worst flooding with the Yangtze river flowing above the danger mark in the province. The province faces particular threat due to presence of numerous lakes and rivers, adding to the worsening levels of flooding.
President Xi Jinping was quoted by the state media as saying that the "flood control situation was grim". Parts of Sichuan, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hubei, Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, the metropolis of Shanghai and Zhejiang are forecast to receive rainfall of 100 to 180 mm over the next three days, according to a statement on the website of the national meteorological centre (NMC).
"Average rainfall reached 403 mm in the areas along the Yangtze river from June 1 to July 12, the highest level since 1961," the official news agency, Xinhua reported on Monday.
The direct economic loss until now has been calculated at 82.23 billion yuan or $11.76 billion, according to state media.    -AFP


