KCC get health safety gears













The local Government Department in collaboration with the DFID (Department for International Development) and UNDP handed over the health safety gears to the Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque under KCC's marginalized population development project.

The health protective gears are 38 digital thermometers, 38 infrared thermometers, 35 kg disinfectant, 70 hand dry rolls, 576 surgical masks, 382 N-95 masks, 64 hand sanitizers (100 ml) and 64 hand sanitizers (200 ML).

While receiving the health care equipment, the city mayor said the government is working to improve the quality of healthcare. Everyone should be alert so that no one can cheat with the treatment of coronavirus in Khulna.

