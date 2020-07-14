Video
Webinar on opportunities for engineers at PU

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 100
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, July 13: Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE) Department of Premier University (PU) organized a webinar on 'Opportunities for Engineers' recently, said a press release.
Totten Chandra Mallick, Chairman of the Department of EEE presided over the meeting while Johnny Shahinur Alam, Technical Solutions, and Program Director of Ericsson presented the keynote paper at the webinar.
Prof Dr Tawfiq Saeed, Faculty Dean of Engineering and Science was present as a special guest and the webinar conducted by the assistant professor of the department Saifuddin Munna.
A total of 150 people including teachers and students of different departments of Premier University participated in the webinar.
A webinar titled 'Drone and Robotics Development' will be held on July 14, the press release added.


