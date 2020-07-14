Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:06 PM
latest
Home Business

ASSOCHAM pleads with FM for One Nation, One Stamp Duty on M&As

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

MANGALORE, July 12: Amidst an impending increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the post-Covid-19 era, the ASSOCHAM has approached the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with a plea to streamline the M&As on the principle of 'One Nation, One Stamp Duty'.
In a representation to the finance minister, ASSOCHAM said that it has proposed "One Nation One Stamp Duty '' is brought in to ease M&A transactions.
Comprehensively listing the issues, including the high cost of taxation at the level of states as also the compliance of the Income tax procedures, the ASSOCHAM has sought better coordination between different wings of the government and regulators.
It pointed out a situation where an M&A transaction is subjected to stamp duty separately in two different states since the deal has an inter-state nature.
"Is it not unfair that the transferee company is required to pay stamp duty twice on the transfer of assets and liabilities. Even the basic principles of law specify that one cannot be stamped or taxed twice for transfer of asset once," the representation stated.
Commenting on the state of play in corporate India, ASSOCHAM secretary general Deepak Sood said, "Given the level of stress on the balance sheets, especially in the post-Covid 19 era, consolidation is expected across different sectors of the industries. Several of the promoters, reeling under the economic impact of the pandemic, may put businesses on the block; whereas those with deep pockets would sense valuation opportunities. Thus, a rise in the number of M&As is expected, and the process should be facilitated".
Friendly M&As are the appropriate solutions, far better than the entities being pushed into the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). "Even in the best of times, the change of ownership, inter-group amalgamations should be facilitated for better efficiency and enhancing shareholders' value," Sood said.
The ASSOCHAM's letter to the Finance Minister stated that in case of amalgamation of a wholly-owned subsidiary and Holding company when there is no consideration, there should be nil stamp duty implication. However, certain states (e.g. Karnataka) consider the cross cancellation of shares upon amalgamation as consideration and levy duty.
The letter also dealt with the procedural issues faced concerning clearances from the market regulator, SEBI, stock exchanges and the tax authorities. Avoidable submission of papers is insisted by different regulators and authorities, even as the same had been given once.
As regards Income Tax, mandatory documents and clearances do not reach the NCLT benches within the timelines. In any case, given the workload with the NCLT, separate benches should be created for faster clearance of the M&As.
The Sebi circular about the minimum public shareholding should be tweaked to trust the promoters' declaration that it would be brought down to 75 per cent. The present circular is quite rigid.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ASSOCHAM pleads with FM for One Nation, One Stamp Duty on M&As
Indian aviation, linked sectors could see over 30 lakh job losses this year: IATA
IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts
Oil dips on surge in Covid-19 infections
German states to borrow 95bn Euros to cushion virus fallout
Indonesia’s debt-sharing experiment worries rupiah investors
PKB and WEWB to provide loan to C-19 hit migrant workers
BMEB and Sonali Bank jointly launch account opening ceremony 


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft