Indian aviation, linked sectors could see over 30 lakh job losses this year: IATA





IATA has estimated India could see over 30 lakh job losses in aviation and sectors dependent on aviation as its airlines could see a 49per cent fall in passengers flown this year over last and a revenue fall of $ 11,610 million in the same period.

"The Asia-Pacific region was the first region to feel the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis. The region's airlines will see passenger demand (measured in revenue passenger kilometres, RPK) collapse 53.8per cent this year, while capacity (in available seat kilometres, ASK) will be reduced by 39.2per cent," the global body said.

Conrad Clifford, IATA regional VP for APAC, said: "2020 is the worst year in aviation history and airlines are in survival mode.

The carriers in Asia-Pacific will experience the largest losses at $29 billion. That's a loss of $30.09 per passenger. In this bleak outlook, the priority is for the region's governments to facilitate the restart of air connectivity in line with the International Civil Aviation Organization's Take-off guidance and principles."

"It will take a few years for the industry to get back to 2019 levels of activity. In the interim, governments will need to continue providing financial relief and assistance to airlines as well as flexibility in slot usage. We are also working with airports and air navigation service providers to identify areas of cooperation with a view to reducing costs for airlines," Clifford added. -TNN





























