Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:06 PM
latest
Home Business

IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts

IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts

DUBAI, July 13: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downwards its growth projections for the Middle East and Central Asia as economies were hurt worse than expected by the double blow of lower oil prices and the coronavirus crisis.
The region, which includes around 30 countries spanning from Mauritania to Kazakhstan, will see real, or inflation-adjusted, gross domestic product (GDP) fall by 4.7per cent this year, 2 per centage points lower than IMF forecasts in April, the fund said in a report on Monday.
The pandemic has hit sectors such as tourism and trade, while low oil prices and crude production cuts have strained the finances of regional oil exporters and impacted remittances.
"These factors have led to a stronger-than-anticipated impact on activity in the first half of 2020, and the recovery is expected to be more gradual than previously forecast, in line with a weaker global recovery," the IMF said.
After portfolio outflows estimated at between $6 billion and $8 billion in March alone, uncertainty around the length of the pandemic could expose the region to further market volatility and curb governments' ability to refinance some $21 billion in debt due in the second half of this year, said the fund.
Worsening inequality and rising unemployment could trigger social unrest and political instability, while a potential decline in expatriate workers - often the large majority of the workforce in oil-exporting countries - could dampen recovery.
The overall growth revision was led by subdued activity among oil exporters in the Middle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Afghanistan region, with oil export receipts expected to decline by over $270 billion this year compared with 2019.
Growth in the Caucasus and Central Asia was revised to a smaller extent, partly because of lower oil production cuts.
Energy producers in the Gulf will see real GDP fall by 7.1per cent this year, down from April forecasts of a drop of nearly 3per cent, the fund estimates, but slightly less than the 7.6per cent contraction the IMF had predicted at the end of June.
"Some of the high-frequency indicators that came showed a better second quarter for certain countries and therefore we have adjusted upward our projections. This is because of some improvement in the non-oil sector," Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, told Reuters.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ASSOCHAM pleads with FM for One Nation, One Stamp Duty on M&As
Indian aviation, linked sectors could see over 30 lakh job losses this year: IATA
IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts
Oil dips on surge in Covid-19 infections
German states to borrow 95bn Euros to cushion virus fallout
Indonesia’s debt-sharing experiment worries rupiah investors
PKB and WEWB to provide loan to C-19 hit migrant workers
BMEB and Sonali Bank jointly launch account opening ceremony 


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft