Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:05 PM
latest
Home Business

German states to borrow 95bn Euros to cushion virus fallout

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BERLIN, July 11: Germany's 16 states are planning to take on 95 billion euros ($107 billion) in new debt as part of their spending efforts to cushion the economy from the worst of the coronavirus shock, Der Spiegel magazine reported on Saturday.
The borrowing comes on top of the 218.5 billion euros of debt the Federal Government plans to issue to help finance support to an economy that is expected to shrink more than 6per cent this year because of the crisis and lockdowns.
Der Spiegel calculated, after surveying regional finance ministries, that Germany's states, which enjoy wide autonomy under the country's highly devolved system of governance, were taking on an additional 95 billion euros in debt.
The states already have total debts of about 580 billion euros, the magazine said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ASSOCHAM pleads with FM for One Nation, One Stamp Duty on M&As
Indian aviation, linked sectors could see over 30 lakh job losses this year: IATA
IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts
Oil dips on surge in Covid-19 infections
German states to borrow 95bn Euros to cushion virus fallout
Indonesia’s debt-sharing experiment worries rupiah investors
PKB and WEWB to provide loan to C-19 hit migrant workers
BMEB and Sonali Bank jointly launch account opening ceremony 


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft