PKB and WEWB to provide loan to C-19 hit migrant workers





Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed attended the signing as chief guest in which Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen attended as special guest, said a press release.

Under the agreement, WEWB will give Taka 200 crore loan to PKB without interest and the bank will disburse the loan at 4 percent interest.

Legal migrant workers or workers who send remittance legally or family of the migrant worker who died due to COVID-19 are eligible to get the loan financing.



























Probashi Kallyan Bank (PKB) and Wage Earners' Welfare Board (WEWB) on Monday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide loan support to the COVID-19 hit migrant workers.Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed attended the signing as chief guest in which Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen attended as special guest, said a press release.Under the agreement, WEWB will give Taka 200 crore loan to PKB without interest and the bank will disburse the loan at 4 percent interest.Legal migrant workers or workers who send remittance legally or family of the migrant worker who died due to COVID-19 are eligible to get the loan financing.