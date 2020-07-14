Video
BANKING EVENT

BMEB and Sonali Bank jointly launch account opening ceremony 

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

The Inauguration of account opening ceremony for the disbursement to salaries and honorarium of the teachers of Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board (BMEB) and Sonali Bank Limited  held on Monday at bank"s conference room in Head Office, Says a press release.
Chairman of Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Professor Kaiser Ahamed inaugurated the ceremony by the video conference.




Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan, Deputy Managing Director Md Abnus Jahan, General Manager Jakir Hossain Khan, Chief Financial Officer Subash Chandra Das, Depuy General Manager Md. Moniruzzaman, Register of  the Bangladesh Madrasa Education Board Md. Siddiqur Rahaman and other high officials of  the both organizations were present on the occassion.
It is cited that BMEB And Sonali Bank singing  a memorendum Under the singing of MOU, Teachers of the Bangladesh Madrashah Education Board will be availied on the oppurtuniy of accounts opening in Sonali Bank Limited as on paying minimun charge 100 TK.


