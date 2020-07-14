BANKING EVENT

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Agent and Booth Banking Division Md. Mahboob Alam inaugurating its Town Hall sub-branch under Mohammadpur Krishi Market Branch, Dhaka on Sunday. Executive Vice President and Head of Dhaka South Zone Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Senior Vice President and Head of Mohammadpur Krishi Market Branch Shahidullah Majumder, other officials, businesspersons, professionals and social elites are also present in the occasion. photo: Bank