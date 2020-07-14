Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 14 July, 2020, 6:05 PM
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENT

Published : Tuesday, 14 July, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

BANKING EVENT

BANKING EVENT

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Agent and Booth Banking Division Md. Mahboob Alam  inaugurating its Town Hall sub-branch under Mohammadpur Krishi Market Branch, Dhaka on Sunday. Executive Vice President and Head of Dhaka South Zone Abu Sayed Md. Idris, Senior Vice President and Head of Mohammadpur Krishi Market Branch Shahidullah Majumder, other officials, businesspersons, professionals and social elites are also present in the occasion.     photo: Bank


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ASSOCHAM pleads with FM for One Nation, One Stamp Duty on M&As
Indian aviation, linked sectors could see over 30 lakh job losses this year: IATA
IMF slashes Middle East and Central Asia growth forecasts
Oil dips on surge in Covid-19 infections
German states to borrow 95bn Euros to cushion virus fallout
Indonesia’s debt-sharing experiment worries rupiah investors
PKB and WEWB to provide loan to C-19 hit migrant workers
BMEB and Sonali Bank jointly launch account opening ceremony 


Latest News
Ecnec okays Tk 3,020-cr agri mechanisation project
Shajahan Siraj, organiser of Bangladesh liberation war, is no more
BAU holds training on women’s empowerment, children’s diet, nutrition
Nine held while entering Bangladesh illegally at Chapainawabganj
7 Regent Hospital staff sent to jail
BUP holds web session on academic stress during COVID-19
Son killed, father injured as private car runs over them
Child drowns in flood waters
Couple wear 'space suits' to protect from virus
Ctg physician dies of coronavirus
Most Read News
Covid-19 vaccine - how far is the UK’s vaccine trial?
Covid-19 testing scam famed Dr Sabrina shown arrested
Jamuna Group Chairman Nurul Islam Babul passes away
AB Bank terminates jobs of over 100 executives
39 more deaths reported in Bangladesh
Sabrina pleads not guilty to alleged money misappropriation
CMP deputy commissioner Mizanur dies of coronavirus
3-day Eid holiday, employees must stay at place
Pirojpur’s Kawkhali UNO contracts coronavirus
Lazz Pharma fined Tk 29 lakh for keeping non-approved medicines
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft