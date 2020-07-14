Customers can pay Visa, AMEX credit card bills through bKash





By paying credit card bill of VISA and American Express card through bKash, customers can avail up to Tk 200 as cashback. As a result, a customer can pay a credit card bill up to Tk 20,000 without paying any additional charge, said a press release.

AMEX or Visa credit card bills can easily be paid from any place at any time, avoiding the hassle of standing in long queues at banks. As a result, credit card bill payment within due date is now within the grip of the customers. They can even Add Money from any Visa or MasterCard to their bKash accounts if needed. Currently, customers can Add Money to bKash account from online banking or app of 14 banks.

Concerned authorities believe that in addition to keeping the customers safe during Covid-19, the credit card bill payment service through bKash is also playing a significant role in reducing extra pressure at bank counters.

Paying AMEX or Visa Credit Card Bill requires a few simple steps. In the bKash app, users can find the 'City Bank AMEX Credit Card Bill' and 'Visa Credit Card Bill' options after tapping on 'Pay Bill' icon from the main menu and select the desired one.

In the next steps, the customer needs to enter credit card number, bill amount and bKash PIN to complete the process.

Launched in 2011, bKash, a joint venture of BRAC Bank, US based Money in Motion, International Finance Corporation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Ant Financial, operates as a payment service provider offering a broad range of digital financial services under the regulation of Bangladesh Bank. -UNB

























