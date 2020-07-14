Shenzhen provides masks to all stock officials, shareholders

Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) provides masks to all staffs of the DSE, Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission (BSEC), shareholders, broker houses and capital market journalists, a press statement said.

The SZSE is strategic partner of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) which along with its other Chinese counterpart under a consortium owns 25 per cent stack of the country's major bourse.

A DSE official said such contribution by the Chinese company is such a help that will help everyone to protect themselves from coronavirus.

He welcoming the donation said the SZSE would continue to provide their supports to all the people related with capital market.

















